Watch Rebel Wilson blush when a Pooch Perfect contestant asks her on a date while shooting

And they call it puppy love...

Rebel Wilson is single and ready to mingle and one Pooch Perfect contestant made sure the paws-some ABC dog grooming competition host knew he was interested.

"Before you go, are you free for dinner tonight by any chance?" Jordan Jones asked Wilson while in front of his mom, Deb Compton, who was also competing in the series premiere episode.

"You know, just wondering," he added with a nervous giggle.

The Hustle star blushed at Jones' request then shared some flirty and surprised reactions with the camera. Would she say no? Im-paws-ible!

Watch the clip below:

Though we don't know if Wilson ever took Jones up on his offer to share a meal, she said she would "check her schedule" and later thanked him for the offer.

No matter what happened in the end, Jones swooned while confessing to his mom, "I love how she says my name, Jordan."

The new series sees 10 of the best dog groomers and their assistants compete in various challenges where they'll be judged by celebrity judges Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris. One winner will earn the title of Best in Show and cash prizes by season's end.

Pooch Perfect airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

