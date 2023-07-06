Rebecca Romijn on playing trans on Ugly Betty: 'I really wanted to do that character justice'

The actress, who portrayed Alexis Meade for three seasons on the Emmy-winning dramedy, believes a trans actress should play the character today.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite July 05, 2023 at 08:08 PM EDT
Ugly Betty

Trans representation on television has come a long way since Rebecca Romijn played Alexis Meade, the scheming sister of Mode magazine Editor in Chief Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius) who faked her own death to undergo gender confirmation surgery on Ugly Betty.

In an interview with The Independent, Romijn said she "really wanted to do that character justice" and "make her as hot as possible." And while she would love to reprise the role, she believes a trans actress should get the opportunity, if it arises.

Rebecca Romijn on 'Ugly Betty'
| Credit: Eric Liebowitz/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

According to the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress, ABC execs weren't too keen on the Alexis character, that is, until Romijn was attached to the part.

"The executives at the time didn't love the idea of the character," Romijn said. "There was a real boys' club running the show behind the scenes at that point. So to try and make it palatable to the boys' club...they pitched me. And I jumped at the chance."

Romijn debuted as Alexis midway through the first season in January 2007. The character had previously been seen only in bandages, after having gone through some form of extensive surgery. However, in true soap opera fashion, she was revealed to be Daniel's long-thought-dead brother Alex, who had transitioned into the supermodel-gorgeous Alexis.

While Romijn conceded that she "never would be cast in that role today" she said she feels Alexis Meade did "open doors for the trans community."

"I'd like to think that, anyway," she added. "I don't want to pat myself on the back too much."

In 2022, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first openly trans woman to be nominated in a major acting category at the Emmys and the first to a win a Golden Globe, both for her performance in the groundbreaking series Pose.

The show represented a watershed moment in transgender representation — and employment — on television, hopefully ending the tried and tired practice of cis actors playing trans.

If Ugly Betty is ever rebooted — something star Vanessa Williams said is currently "unlikely" following the death of show creator Silvio Horta in 2020 — Romijn believes "Alexis should be cast with a trans actress."

Still, if the TV gods do give us another round of Williams as the greatest villainess in herstory, Wilhelmina Slater, maybe they'll find another part for Romijn just to keep the old gang together.

