Rebecca Romijn on playing trans on Ugly Betty: 'I really wanted to do that character justice'
- TV Show
Trans representation on television has come a long way since Rebecca Romijn played Alexis Meade, the scheming sister of Mode magazine Editor in Chief Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius) who faked her own death to undergo gender confirmation surgery on Ugly Betty.
In an interview with The Independent, Romijn said she "really wanted to do that character justice" and "make her as hot as possible." And while she would love to reprise the role, she believes a trans actress should get the opportunity, if it arises.
According to the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress, ABC execs weren't too keen on the Alexis character, that is, until Romijn was attached to the part.
"The executives at the time didn't love the idea of the character," Romijn said. "There was a real boys' club running the show behind the scenes at that point. So to try and make it palatable to the boys' club...they pitched me. And I jumped at the chance."
Romijn debuted as Alexis midway through the first season in January 2007. The character had previously been seen only in bandages, after having gone through some form of extensive surgery. However, in true soap opera fashion, she was revealed to be Daniel's long-thought-dead brother Alex, who had transitioned into the supermodel-gorgeous Alexis.
While Romijn conceded that she "never would be cast in that role today" she said she feels Alexis Meade did "open doors for the trans community."
"I'd like to think that, anyway," she added. "I don't want to pat myself on the back too much."
In 2022, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first openly trans woman to be nominated in a major acting category at the Emmys and the first to a win a Golden Globe, both for her performance in the groundbreaking series Pose.
The show represented a watershed moment in transgender representation — and employment — on television, hopefully ending the tried and tired practice of cis actors playing trans.
If Ugly Betty is ever rebooted — something star Vanessa Williams said is currently "unlikely" following the death of show creator Silvio Horta in 2020 — Romijn believes "Alexis should be cast with a trans actress."
Still, if the TV gods do give us another round of Williams as the greatest villainess in herstory, Wilhelmina Slater, maybe they'll find another part for Romijn just to keep the old gang together.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- See America Ferrera, Michael Urie, and Vanessa Williams have a mini Ugly Betty reunion
- Great performances by trans entertainers to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility
- Vanessa Williams explains why an Ugly Betty reboot isn't likely 'at the moment'
- Meet the 12 singles hoping to find love on The Real Love Boat