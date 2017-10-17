Reba: Where Are They Now?

A single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter, I'M. A. SURVIVOR. Country icon Reba McEntire played Reba Hart, a tough, recently-divorced mom of three with a penchant for sarcastic one-liners. After her TV show, McEntire released several more successful albums like Reba Duets (2007), All the Women I Am (2010), Love Somebody (2015), and most recently, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope (2017). On the television front, in addition to guest sports on Better with You, Baby Daddy, The Voice, and America's Got Talent, McEntire starred in the ABC sitcom Malibu Country, which was canceled after one season. She also filmed an ABC-ordered pilot in 2017 for the crime drama Red Blooded, playing a small town sheriff.