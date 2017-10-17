Reba: Where Are They Now?
Reba, Then and Now
In the early-aughts heartland sitcom about a not-so-nuclear Texas family, country star Reba McEntire led the cast of the hugely popular, eponymously titled Reba — her first major TV role. Unfortunately, Reba was one of the many shows to fall victim to UPN and the WB's 2006 merger (creating The CW) and the show was canceled, then suddenly renewed for only 13 episodes for its sixth and final season. So, where did characters like Barbra Jean, Montgomery, and Van end up? Click through to find out.
Reba McEntire (Reba Hart)
A single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter, I'M. A. SURVIVOR. Country icon Reba McEntire played Reba Hart, a tough, recently-divorced mom of three with a penchant for sarcastic one-liners. After her TV show, McEntire released several more successful albums like Reba Duets (2007), All the Women I Am (2010), Love Somebody (2015), and most recently, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope (2017). On the television front, in addition to guest sports on Better with You, Baby Daddy, The Voice, and America's Got Talent, McEntire starred in the ABC sitcom Malibu Country, which was canceled after one season. She also filmed an ABC-ordered pilot in 2017 for the crime drama Red Blooded, playing a small town sheriff.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Cheyenne)
Cheyenne, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, goes through a great character arc over the six seasons, starting out as an absent-minded, narcissistic high shool senior who gets pregnant and becoming more responsible and thoughtful as she gets sober, raises a daughter with her high school sweetheart, and becomes an addiction counsleor. Since her turn on the show, Swisher has enjoyed a robust television career, booking lead roles on Privileged, Better with You, The Astronaut Wives Club, and recurring roles on Gossip Girl, Royal Pains, The Mindy Project, and Once Upon a Time (as Ariel). Most recently, she starred opposite Jason Ritter in the ABC comedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which premiered in October 2017.
Steve Howey (Van Montgomery)
Van Montgomery is the footballing goofball who, after being kicked out of his house for planning to marry a pregnant Cheyenne, moves in with her. Steve Howey played the character, and since his Reba days, he's had supporting roles in Bride Wars (2009) and Conception (2011), as well as recurring roles in New Girl and Sons of Anarchy. The most prolific of his roles, however, is dive bar owner Kevin Ball on Showtime's Shameless, a fan-favorite role which he's played for eight seasons.
Christopher Rich (Brock Enroll Hart)
Reba's vain, golf-obsessed ex-husband Brock leaves her to marry his assistant at the beginning of the series. Christopher Rich played the vain, perpetually orange dentist, and since then has enjoyed regular TV work. He has booked recurring roles on Boston Legal, Desperate Housewives, and most recently, Melissa & Joey, and has been staying busy on film with a string of B-movies.
Melissa Peterman (Barbra Jean Hart)
Brock leaves Reba for Barbra Jean, the wacky, gullible dental assistant. As the seasons go by, Barbra charms her way from Reba's biggest annoyance to also her best friend. Melissa Peterman played the comic character from 2001 to 2007, and in the years since, Peterman booked roles on smaller sitcoms like Bob Saget's Surviving Suburbia, Rita Rocks, and Working Class, which she led opposite Ed Asner. She currently plays the equally wacky Bonnie Wheeler on the Freeform series Baby Daddy.
Scarlett Pomers (Kyra Hart)
Scarlett Pomers played the witty, grounded middle child Kyra, who liked to tease her younger brother Jacob and brother-in-law Van. Pomers hasn't appeared in anything significant as Reba since 2007, but she did lead a band called SCARLETT, which released an EP in 2010 called Insane.
Mitch Holleman (Jacob Hart)
Jacob is the innocent, youngest Hart sibling, who for the majority of the series is oblivious to the family conflict surrounding him. Mitch Holleman played the adorable little boy and, since the show ended in 2007, has booked a few small roles in TV shows and films like Shake It Up and The Hangover.