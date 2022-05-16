Reba McEntire joins Big Sky season 3 as a series regular

big sky Big Sky type TV Show network ABC genre Crime

Drama

There's a mysterious new face in town.

Reba McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky as a series regular for the forthcoming season 3. The actress and country music star will star as Sunny Brick, the matriarch of the Brick family, a "successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers," per a character description.

The crime drama from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties, and more along the way. The ABC series is based on C.J. Box.'s Highway book series.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Reba McEntire attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Reba McEntire | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

McEntire's casting comes after news of Jensen Ackles' addition as a season 3 series regular as Beau Arlen, a sheriff from Texas and Jenny's new boss. He will be introduced in the season 2 finale, set to air May 19. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who portrays Tonya, a local diner waitress who becomes a trusted confidant for Cassie and Jenny, has also been promoted to a series regular.

Logan Marshall-Green, Jesse James Keitel, Janina Gavankar, and Dedee Pfeiffer also star in the series. As for McEntire, the country star is no stranger to TV. She headlined her own sitcom, Reba, about a single mother of three navigating life and love in Texas, for six seasons between 2001 and 2007. She's also starred in Malibu Country, Baby Daddy, Last Man Standing, and Young Sheldon.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: