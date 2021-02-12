The Real World: New York reunion coming to Paramount+

It's official: All the original "seven strangers" will reunite for The Real World New York: Homecoming, premiering on Paramount+ next month.

This is the true story of one iconic reality TV franchise getting revived to help launch a new (slash rebranded) streaming network. Paramount+ announced Friday that a new season of the landmark docuseries The Real World will come to the streaming service March 4 with the premiere of The Real World Homecoming: New York.

Created by Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, The Real World debuted nearly 30 years ago on MTV. Billed as "the true story of seven strangers picked to live in a loft and have their lives taped," The Real World is often credited with helping to create the modern reality TV genre. (PBS' An American Family is generally considered the first true reality show.)

For Homecoming, Paramount+ reunited the original Real World cast… and put them up in the original New York City loft! The streamer describes Homecoming as a "multi-episode docuseries" that will "revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today's social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real."

"The Real World is credited with creating the reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS, and religion," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. "With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch."

