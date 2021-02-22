True story: The original seven roommates from MTV's The Real World: New York are reuniting for a Homecoming on Paramount+.

See a first look at the reunited seven strangers from The Real World New York

Can you imagine moving back in with the roommates you had 30 years ago? That's exactly what the original cast of The Real World: New York agreed to do for the launch of Paramount+.

On March 4, the new (slash rebranded) streamer will debut The Real World Homecoming: New York, a multi-episode docuseries starring all seven of the original MTV housemates.

Below, here's a first look at the cast three decades later.

Pictured bottom row, from left, are Becky Blasband and Norman Korpi. In the top row, from left, are Kevin Powell, Eric Nies, Julie Gentry, Heather B. Gardner, and Andre Comeau.

Image zoom Credit: Paramount +

Created by Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, The Real World debuted nearly 30 years ago on MTV. Billed as "the true story of seven strangers picked to live in a loft and have their lives taped," The Real World helped launch the modern reality TV genre. The series ran for 25 years on MTV before moving to Facebook Watch in 2019.

Homecoming went into production recently in New York City; in fact, the network was able to secure the same SoHo loft where The Real World: New York was filmed. Extra déjà vu all around!

The Real World New York: Homecoming premieres Thursday, March 4 on Paramount+.