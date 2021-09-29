The Real World Homecoming to reunite Los Angeles cast from '93 next

The Real World Close this dialog window Streaming Options

At least seven former strangers are set to reunite for more of The Real World Homecoming on Paramount+.

The streaming platform and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Tuesday that they've given the green light to two additional seasons of the Real World reunion show, with the next installment bringing back together members of 1993's The Real World: Los Angeles.

No names were divulged for the L.A. version, but anyone who can remember that long ago might also recall that during the season's run, one housemate was booted by the roommates (David Edwards) and another got married and left (Irene Berrera-Kearns). So in the end, there were a total of nine people who shuffled through the beach house.

THE REAL WORLD 2: LOS ANGELES David Edwards, Jon Brennan, Tami Roman, Aaron Bailey, Dominic Griffin, Irene Berrera-Kearns, and Beth Stolarczyk on 'The Real World: Los Angeles' | Credit: Everett Collection

The L.A. season was also notable for introducing the world to Tami Roman (then Tami Akbar), a future star of VH1's Basketball Wives.

MTV and Paramount+ will reveal which Real World cast is to participate in the third Homecoming season at a later date. Until then, fans will no doubt be wondering if it might feature the surviving members of The Real World: San Francisco, the third installment of the franchise, which aired in 1994.

If they go with another cast, it could be an international reunion. Season 4 of the OG show was The Real World: London, which brought together young people from different countries, including Bloodline actress Jacinda Barrett.

The first installment of Homecoming reunited the very first Real World cast — New York — earlier this year. Unfortunately, one cast member, Eric Nies, had to participate via Skype after testing positive for COVID just ahead of filming.

The Real World: Los Angeles cast will reunite later this fall.

