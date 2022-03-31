Real World Homecoming: New Orleans trailer trolls down memory lane with 'Come on Be My Baby Tonight'

Prepare to have a soulful and scat-tastic earworm playing in your head all day, TV fans.

EW has the first trailer for The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (premiering April 20 on Paramount+), and producers of the reality reunion series chose the perfect soundtrack. Sing it with me: Squee-dah-boo-dwee-dah-boo-dah!

That's right, it's "Come on Be My Baby Tonight," the original composition by New Orleans cast member David Broom (who, the trailer also reveals, now goes by the name Tokyo). Way back in 2000, in season 9 of MTV's The Real World, David caused drama amongst his housemates — Jamie Murray, Matt Smith, Melissa Beck (née Howard), Danny Roberts, Kelley Wolf (née Limp), and Julie Stoffer — when he chose to introduce himself on the group's cable-access show (look it up, kids) by performing said composition.

David had the last laugh, though: "Come on Be My Baby Tonight" became such a pop culture touchstone that Dave Chappelle invited him to perform the tune on Chappelle's Show in 2003. Now the song is back to set the moody tone in this Homecoming trailer:

Even though more than two decades have passed, things are still tense between the former New Orleans housemates. "We were really, really good friends, and then you did a really bad thing to me," Melissa says to Julie. Danny, meanwhile, notes that everyone in the cast has a "complicated history" with Julie — who was known to fans of the original as the sheltered Mormon girl from Wisconsin.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans premieres Wednesday, April 20, on Paramount+.

