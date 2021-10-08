Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman will reunite for the next installment of the Paramount+ series.

Find out when The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres and watch the first teaser

It's time for the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles to stop being polite and start getting real — again! — because the first teaser trailer for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles is here.

Paramount+ and MTV just released the first footage from the second installment of the reunion series, which also reveals who from the original cast is returning. Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman will reunite in the same iconic Venice beach house they lived in back in 1993. And after spending decades apart, the former roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

It was also announced that The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24, on Paramount+.

The Real World: Los Angeles is known for making history by featuring "confessional" interviews for the first time; having cast members exit midseason and new guests move in; featuring a wedding; and tackling important issues like same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex, and eating disorders.

The first installment of Homecoming reunited the very first Real World cast — New York — earlier this year. Unfortunately one cast member, Eric Nies, had to participate via Skype after testing positive for COVID just ahead of filming.

Watch the new Homecoming teaser above.

THE REAL WORLD 2: LOS ANGELES David Edwards, Jon Brennan, Tami Roman, Aaron Bailey, Dominic Griffin, Irene Berrera-Kearns, and Beth Stolarczyk on 'The Real World: Los Angeles' | Credit: Everett Collection

