Real Steel universe continues with Disney+ series in early development

Real Steel Close this dialog window Streaming Options

When EW gathered Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Dakota Goyo, and director Shawn Levy for a Real Steel reunion last year, they were unanimously clear on one thing: They loved making the 2011 movie and would love to do more. Well, they might get that chance after all these years.

Disney+ is in early development on a Real Steel TV series, with Levy on board to executive-produce through his 21 Laps banner, EW has learned.

When we say early, though, we mean early. A writer is not currently attached to the project, and Disney is in search of one. It's unclear at this stage whether the project would be a sequel series, a spin-off focusing on other characters in this sci-fi universe, or a complete reboot.

EW has reached out to reps for Levy and Disney for comment. Variety first reported the news.

Real Steel Hugh Jackman and Dakota Goyo in 'Real Steel' | Credit: DreamWorks

Jackman starred in Real Steel as Charlie Kenton, a down-on-his-luck retired boxer who enters the robot boxing league arena. He finds out his ex-girlfriend died, leaving behind their young son, Max (Goyo). The pair work together to repair a junker training robot to get ring-ready, while simultaneously mending their relationship.

Levy and Jackman said for EW's oral history of the film that they've had multiple conversations about doing a sequel, but the ideas never felt right.

"We had some ideas right as we were finishing the movie, but none of them felt fully formed and special enough," Levy said. "Are we sure we can top it? We never got to that draft."

"We did well, but not well enough," Levy added. "It wasn't like we had $500 million and a sequel was a no-brainer. So the economics were on the bubble, we didn't have the perfect script idea. It's still something we flirt with because whatever enduring love fans have for Real Steel, Hugh Jackman and I share it."

Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford, and Don Murphy are on board to executive-produce the planned series should it move forward. 20th Television would also produce.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: