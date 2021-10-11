Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip gets a dramatic first trailer

"Eight days. Four cities. Seven icons. One ultimate girls trip."

So teases the first trailer for the much-anticipated Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the newest entry in Bravo's reality mega-franchise, the first three episodes of which will premiere Nov. 18 on Peacock. EW can exclusively reveal the trailer, below.

The new series brings together seven longstanding Real Housewives from four different franchises. RHOA's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, RHOBH's Kyle Richards, RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and RHONY's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer all got together this spring for a ladies' vacay in Turks and Caicos — and by the looks of the trailer, Housewives don't need to live in the same city to find things to fight about.

Singer seems to be at the center of a lot of the tension. "They call her the Ramona Coaster because she's all over the place," Richards warns her husband, Mauricio, who appears to show up on the trip. "Ramona's not my friend. You are my friend. So act like it," Bailey tells her Atlanta castmate Moore by the beach. "Who the f‑‑‑ do you think you are, Ramona?!" Moore cries at another point.

In other dramas, sisters-in-law Gorga and Giudice seem to clash over their own casting, Gorga's viral TikTok of the group gets a tease, and something — I don't even care what it is — prompts de Lesseps to proclaim, "This is why I wrote 'Money Can't Buy You Class'!"

Watch the trailer above for more.

