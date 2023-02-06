RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits

A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

No other additional details about the incident were shared, but PEOPLE first reported that Glanville and Manzo both left the series early while filming season 4 in Marrakech, Morocco, last month due to non-consensual kissing. Insiders alleged Glanville kissed Manzo multiple times during a party without her consent. "It was unwanted," one source said. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi."

The situation "escalated" and physical boundaries were crossed, the source said. PEOPLE reported that a decision was made to remove Glanville from production, and Manzo later decided that she didn't want to film anymore and made the decision to exit on her own.

Brandi Glanville; Caroline Manzo

Representatives for Glanville and Manzo didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

A fourth season of the series, a collision of the Bravo universe that brings women from the Housewives franchise together for a vacation, was announced early last month. Along with Glanville and Manzo, the cast includes Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi. A release date has not been announced yet.

Season 3 of RHUGT is set to premiere sometime later this year and feature Bravolebrities Leah McSweeney, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Basset, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Porsha Williams, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton in Thailand.

"Gird your loins. That's all I can say," Dillard-Basset recently teased of the season to Andy Cohen. "I don't know how I survived. I don't know how I'm here."

