Seven franchise faves vacation in Turks and Caicos for a whole new Housewives experience, airing on Peacock.

Pack your bags, Bravoholics: Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is on the horizon!

The new series, in which seven longtime stars from four different corners of Bravo's mega-franchise go on vacation together, will premiere on Peacock later this year. But for now, EW has your exclusive first look at the beach-glam official cast photo right here.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, and Kyle Richards of 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' | Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

The septet filmed their girls' holiday in Turks and Caicos (also the site of an infamous, and very cool, vintage RHONY trip) this spring — and couldn't resist a few social media teases. Most notably, Gorga posted a TikTok (that was subsequently reposted by many of her castmates) of all the ladies dancing on the beach that quickly went viral.

Group trips are a staple of the classic Housewives formula, as they isolate the whole cast in a gorgeous setting away from home, where they're stuck for a few days with each other, their dramas, their designer luggage, and plenty to drink. Ultimate Girls Trip serves that familiar setup with a twist, as the first series bringing together established cast members from all over the franchise — and seeing what happens.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will premiere on Peacock later this year.