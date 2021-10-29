The Week in 'Wives: A RHOP vampire, RHOSLC virtue, and RHOBH victim

It was a week for tough conversations here on Bravo, Housewives faithful. On The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle's daughters shared a hard truth with her. On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa felt ganged up on, but it was Jennie who suffered the most, trying to explain to her husband why it was so offensive he asked for a sister wife. And finally, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills entered the third episode of its four-part reunion with the big question of whether Erika knew about Tom's alleged misdeeds — and her answers were as evasive as ever, however much she presented them as truthful. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Vampire Gizelle, RHOP

Gizelle's dynamic with her daughters Grace, Angel, and Adore has always been a high point of RHOP; there is such obvious, genuine love between the four of them, and apart from Robyn, the girls seem to be the only people who have the courage and the authority to call out their mom on some of her messier behavior. It was as funny and gratifying as ever to see Gizelle's daughters absolutely shoot down her landscaping dreams for the still-unfinished Hotel Gizelle, but also sad to hear them say (without sugarcoating even a little bit, something they probably learned directly from her) that they feel ill-equipped for romance themselves because she and Jamal have never shown them a model of a functional relationship. Gizelle was disturbed by the revelation, but the conversation marked a high point rather than a low one because, again, of the clear affection and admittedly brutal honestly that has always been evident among this quartet. I really have no doubt that they'll be okay, since they all have each other.

LOW POINT: Dump him, RHOSLC

I had really hoped that Duy's suggestion last week — of getting a sister wife so that he could have more children, since Jennie is fully done with that whole scene after nine miscarriages and a stillbirth — had withered away on that snowy mountain almost as soon as the words were out of his mouth. I am an optimist who comes into every new season with the highest of hopes for all our new characters, so I told myself it was just a weird error on his part, he regretted it immediately, and the words would never be mentioned again. Imagine my profound horror upon hearing him fight for this proposal this week, his preposterous logic taking us on a journey from "polygamy is not unique to Utah" to — upon being reminded that they're Catholic, not Mormon — "the 10 commandments does not say 'Thou shalt not have another wife.'" For the cherry on top, he rejected Jennie's suggestion that he get therapy to cope with the trauma of witnessing the loss of their daughter by saying "there's nothing wrong with me to get help [for]. I know what I want." Oh no, Duy. Thou didst not.

WILDEST MOMENT: "I have never said I was a victim," RHOBH

I'm sorry, it is laughable — it is absurd — that Erika Girardi claims she has not spent this whole season painting herself as the victim of tragic undeserved Lamborghini loss. Listen, I will suffer through repeated cries of "be honest!" I will patiently attempt to suspend my disbelief every time Lisa Rinna feigns sincerity. I will wait an hour and a half for a production-sanctioned event to begin due to Dorit's glam needs. But I don't know if I can stand to listen to another episode of Erika saying the same nonsense that didn't make sense the first time. She's never going to tell the whole truth — in part because legally she can't, and in part because she knows it would ruin her reputation irrevocably, and who knows what percentage of the real story each of those factors is obscuring — so why continue with this whole charade about being the "source" for the women?

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Crystal, RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Kung Minkoff on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' | Credit: Bravo

VANDERHUGS OF THE WEEK: To Katie, for bravely opening up about her abortion. (VPR)

FLORIDA WOMEN: Get ready for the return of The Real Housewives of Miami! The long-awaited fourth season of RHOM, which will premiere in December on Peacock, announced its cast on Friday: returning 'wives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen; newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin; and friends Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth.

SENDING SUPPORT: To RHOBH's Dorit and her family, whose home was invaded this week.

HOUSEWIFE TINGZ: Not only is superfan Nicki Minaj officially co-hosting the RHOP reunion, but the epic sitdown will air in four parts. (See the explosive trailer below!)

DON'T CALL HER A LIAR: But did Erika really try to call the exposé that rocked La Quinta a "one-sided" "hit piece" that she knew nothing about? The L.A. Times is a reputable publication with journalistic integrity that employs fact-checkers and lawyers. That article was researched within an inch of its life; the paper would have reached out to Erika for comment at the very least. The story was good. And Erika knew about it.

READER, I GOOGLED IT: Not because I consider Mary unreliable, but simply because I found her trivia surprising (and because I, not unlike Lisa Barlow, consume an astonishing quantity of Diet Coke), I did in fact Google "does carbonation harden ovaries." The search resulted primarily in RHOSLC recaps and little scientific commentary on the subject.

