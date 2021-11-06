The Week in 'Wives: RHOBH and RHOP endings, RHOSLC re-friendings

It was a week full of endings: The Real Housewives of Potomac aired its season finale, wherein Karen and Ray renewed their vows (despite the franchise track record for such an event) — but the reunion promises to throw the season in a whole new direction. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is just getting started, but already seeing shifts in its friendships as Jen learns that Lisa withheld an invitation and Meredith receives a disconcerting message about Mary. And finally, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had its true ending this week, as the fourth and final part of its extensive, exhausting reunion aired, giving Erika yet another chance to tell the story of Tom's car accident (not to be confused with the time Tom's house was broken into and he confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery and then her son had to go over and help, and then her son, he rolled his car five times on the way home… yeah, she's under a lot of stress).

So without further ado, here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: An institution, RHOP

After 25 years of marriage, the Hugers are renewing their vows — Bravo curse be damned! The whole gang gathers at Karen's strip-mall event hall for the big day, their reactions increasing in horror as they note the staircase to the bar upon entry. If I were Gizelle with her broken toe, I'd make Karen herself carry me up to the tequila. The venue's unfortunate floor plan was the source of great dramatic tension over the course of the event, during which Karen, in a full-blown wedding gown, must climb the precarious structure for the ceremony only to descend again for the actual reception.

Also creating drama is, of course, the requisite blowup between Michael and Chris, but isn't that just par for the course at this point? Overall, the day is a triumph, and the institution that is the Hugers' marriage can launch into its next quarter-century in style — and with a celebrity guest! Karen's good friend Macy Gray takes the mic when the party kicks off. "This is Macy's new song, 'Sugar Baby'!" Ray cries out grandly as he and his wife finally reach the bottom of the stairs for their first dance; our friends the Bravo editors helpfully clarify that the song is in fact "Sweet Baby," from 2001. Never change, Potomac. See you next week on the reunion couches!

LOW POINT: A piece of work, RHOBH

Thank the Bravo gods that this reunion is over. After four parts of Erika's ongoing campaign to defend herself, there isn't much new (or clear) information about Tom, about the alleged snow in Pasadena that made Erika's son's car flip, about the $20 million loan to EJ Global (which is not "alleged," but confirmed in court records), or about whatever else. What is clear is that Erika seems to think — brace yourselves — that she's coming out of this reunion not just absolved, but in fact a hero. She's a master of deflection: If someone asks a reasonable question about her behavior, she acts as if they're tone-policing; meanwhile, she herself delivers a world-class tantrum about the injustice of "being called a liar" whenever anyone points out that she's said inconsistent things on national television.

After evading a long string of questions, she delivers a self-righteous speech about how she honored her commitment by showing up in the first place, which is more than Lisa Vanderpump can say (a wild comparison, but I have neither the time nor the energy to dissect how deeply dissimilar that situation was). Erika trying to convince us that she is a person of great character is richer than she and Tom once pretended to be. After a whole season about this scandal, I no longer care about what she knew, or if Tom had 100 mistresses, or if her son's car flipped four or five or six times. Apart from hoping that the (still mostly unacknowledged!) victims get their money, my primary takeaway is that, regardless of whether Erika knew anything at all, she showed no integrity in the aftermath — and if she had any, it would have come through. As Andy Cohen couldn't help but observe, she's a real piece of work.

WILDEST MOMENT: Fresh what? RHOSLC

The fact that we are still talking about Lisa's young sons' hair-care line, Fresh Wolf, is a gift from the Bravo gods if I've ever seen one. The fact that we got mysterious Housewives gossip from a totally new character at a Fresh Wolf–hosted charity event with a messy guest list??? Has Christmas come two months early? On his way out of the party, Lisa's friend Cameron tells Meredith that he is a former member of Mary's church, but he left because Mary and Robert Sr. have "done some things that have been very harmful." He warns her to be careful around Mary, then just exits after dropping that bomb, leaving Meredith shaking with this crumb of information that she can't just disengage from. Now, we already know from the unforgettable season trailer that Mary's church will be discussed as a "cult," just like we know Jen Shah will flee the Beauty Lab parking lot so as to get arrested by the feds in a more dignified environment. But that doesn't make it any less thrilling to see these seeds get planted!

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Karen, RHOP

Karen Huger RHOP Karen Huger on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' | Credit: Bravo

VANDERCAMEO OF THE WEEK: Please welcome to the poker table: Randall's good friend Jesse Metcalfe! Who does not seem to love John Tucker Must Die jokes! (VPR)

RENEW YOUR PASSPORT: Bravo has officially announced The Real Housewives of Dubai, the network's first international entry in the franchise.

FORESHADOWING: Jen and her assistant Stuart hard at work, celebrating their success?! Just wait one more episode, guys! (RHOSLC)

DID YOU EVER KNOW THAT YOU'RE MY HERO: Robby from Redondo Beach, thank you for asking (or submitting) the tough questions, specifically: Why is Lisa Rinna so hypocritical about who gets to be asked the tough questions? Of course, her answer of "I have to live with myself" means literally nothing, but Robby had no control over that. (RHOBH)

SALMON, ANYONE? None for Mary, who can't shake the feeling that raw fish, once consumed, might come back to life inside her stomach and "start building a family." (RHOP)

