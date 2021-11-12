The Week in 'Wives: Fans look for answers on RHOP, the feds look for Jen on RHOSLC

HIGH POINT: The moment we've all been waiting for, RHOSLC

On the one hand, the departure of Jen and the arrival of a whole army of DHS officers probably qualifies as one of the wildest moments this network has ever seen. I'm also not trying to imply that it gives me pleasure to see Jen get punished, though I'd like to add that if she has really done the things she's accused of, I definitely do not feel bad that she was forced to escape the Beauty Lab parking lot (with a lie about Sharrieff having a medical emergency) upon learning that her arrest was imminent. Anyway, the point is, what a scene. This transcended typical Housewives fare and became such real-time, real-stakes drama I absolutely have to rank it as a high point of the week and — dare I say! — the franchise. Our friends the Bravo editors really outdid themselves, expertly building the suspense towards an outcome we've known about since before the season even started airing. Heather becomes the group representative, but it's Lisa who gets the best, most chilling line of the whole sequence: "It's not about Sharrieff."

LOW POINT: With gratitude, RHOP

The RHOP reunion kicked off this week with the first of four episodes that will pick apart a season that was, to quote Andy, "as lit as a three-wick candle." Part one addressed Gizelle's relationship with Jamal, which is never exactly a lighthearted conversation, but was most tense when it became about the conflict between Candiace and Mia. I want, so badly, to root for Candiace. But then she says things like, "I was going light on you. And what happened was, you were ungrateful." Meaning! That Mia should have been thankful! That Candiace said "your mama's low budget" instead of, I suppose, saying something worse? I don't think Mia is without fault in their argument at all, but when Candiace tries to make her case this way, it's difficult to navigate the situation with nuance.

WILDEST MOMENT: Italian streetwear, RHOSLC

Mary's Italian cooking class was somehow even more disastrous than her attempts at an Italian accent. Outraged that Whitney did not immediately answer her FaceTime summons (we hear, more than once, that Whitney was driving carpool at the time), Mary retaliates by sending Whitney a false invitation with a humiliating dress code, and then is doubly furious when Whitney wisely shows up wearing normal clothes instead. It all really blows up over lunch, from which Whitney excuses herself after being dismissed as a "little girl" one too many times. Meredith chases her to share the whole cult revelation from last week, and Whitney reads aloud some wildly abusive text messages she's received from Mary in her confessional. All of a sudden, Mary's a lot scarier than she ever seemed while hiding among her racks of designer clothes.

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Heather, RHOSLC

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Credit: Bravo

VANDERCRISIS OF THE WEEK: Raquel is beautiful no matter what her nose looks like. She should do anything to it that she personally wants, but the only thing that really needs fixing is James' attitude about it. (VPR)

PUT A BOW ON IT: The RHOC season 16 trailer has arrived!

WOULD YOU RATHER: Neglect to send a minimum of five (5) thank-you messages for a jar of Harry Hamlin's Bolognese, triggering RHOBH's Lisa? Or disregard the petty dress code at a Bolognese cooking class, risking the wrath of RHOSLC's Mary? Either way, a steep price to pay for some meat sauce.

CELEB-ADJACENT SHADE OF THE WEEK: Wendy says Van Jones would have no interest in Gizelle, because "he likes women of integrity." What a weird, layered burn! (RHOP)

WHAT DO I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS? Just this! And some NEL-CHA earrings! (RHONY)