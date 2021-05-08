What a blessed week we had, my fellow Bravoholics. This Tuesday brought the return of our beloved The Real Housewives of New York City, which not only introduced a new Housewife AND gifted us with an appearance from Leah's iconic boxing trainer Martin, it also made for a rare four-franchise week! How lucky we are! Apart from the RHONY return, we got part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, where we learned that Andy's dungeon name would be "Silver Bullet," which was really some quick thinking on Kandi's part. The Real Housewives of Dallas were also in reunion mode, and Kameron brought a mini pink briefcase of receipts against Tiffany, who still came out of the episode looking like the winner. Finally, The Real Housewives of New Jersey broke out their best leather leggings to go apple-picking, wine-tasting, and Dolores-pestering. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this wonderful week in 'wives!

The Real Housewives of New York City Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, and Luann de Lesseps on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

HIGH POINT: The Big Apple's back! RHONY

The arrival of Eboni would be enough to qualify for the high point of this week alone. But her strong Housewives debut combined with the pleasures of seeing our dear old friends in their natural habitats was pure Bravo candy. We have Luann showing Ramona a dark hidden feature of her new apartment that just happens to be about Tom! Sonja teaching proper bubble bath technique to her interns (who don't learn anything useful at Wharton, honestly) before lounging in her tub to FaceTime Leah! Sonja greeting guests while hosing down her patio! Sonja attempting wokeness by pointing out the "fish diversity" in her pond! Okay, so a lot of Sonja. But boy are we ready for a season full of her and Eboni!

LOW POINT: Kary's confession, RHOD

Throughout this season, it became clearer that something was going on with Kary, who always seemed to go too hard — whether in trying to force fun (e.g. pushing Tiffany in a pool), pulling pranks (the salsa on the bed!), or having disagreements (yikes, Charles). But she did finally share during the reunion — which she had to attend via Zoom, appearing on a huge screen set on the chair that would be hers, because she had tested positive for COVID — that she and Eduardo are getting a divorce, their relationship having unraveled even as the season was being filmed. "I was definitely trying to mask what I was going through," she tearfully admitted. "I'm very ashamed of my behavior."

WILDEST MOMENT: Enter the Friends, RHOA

Things were already tense in the first part of the Atlanta Housewives' reunion, but the addition of the "Friends of" introduced all kinds of new drama, most of it revolving unfortunately, around dear Bolo. First of all, LaToya vs. Drew takes a turn when LaToya alleges that Drew "cheated on [Ralph] with me" in South Carolina. Next up, Shamea and Marlo join the chat, the former of whom names the latter as the "auntie-est aunt," despite her "fresh-outta-lipo" reunion look. After fielding these accusations from "Shamila," as Marlo insists on calling her, and having a hard-to-follow debate about what happened in the dungeon or what happened between her and Porsha, or something, Marlo closes out the episode with the chilling promise: "I don't give a damn. I'm going to talk and sing like a goddamn bee" — because "the next morning, I knew all the details."

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Eboni, RHONY

Eboni K. Williams Credit: Bravo

LET'S SEE IT: Enough teases. Let us meet Luis already, RHONJ!

THE JIG IS UP: Kam says Tiffany was absolutely setting her up when Tiffany dared attempt to share her culture with a new group of friends by serving an extremely internationally normal food item! What a dastardly scheme!

LET THEM EAT CAKE: Since Dolores has somehow created a world in which she truly has her cake and eats it too (enormous respect!), it comes as no surprise that she (and David) mark her children's birthdays with a pair of insane cakes, one dog-themed and one… money-themed?

NOT YOU AGAIN: I guess it isn't The Real Housewives of New York if we're not, for some reason I truly can't fathom, debating who has true ownership over Harry Dubin.

