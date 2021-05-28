The Week in ‘Wives: RHONJ tiffs, RHOBH truth-telling, and RHONY at Tiffany’s

We made it to the long weekend, Bravoholics! To gear up for Summer By Bravo (which will live forever in our hearts, if not on our screens), let's look back on the last week with our friends the Housewives, shall we? First, The Real Housewives of New York City's Hamptons vacation continued with some exercise and some Holly Golightly cosplay. Next up, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills headed to Tahoe, where Kyle burned fish and Sutton might have started burning bridges. Finally, The Real Housewives of New Jersey closed out their reunion with some nightmare logic from Teresa, but what else is new, I guess. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Two truths and a few more truths, RHOBH

First of all, Kathy Hilton is an immediate Bravo icon and her delivery of three truths, all about her varied employment history, was so perfect I take it as an extremely good omen about the season to come. (Same goes for her failure to operate a fan, which in fact needed to be plugged in to work.) The real truths of the episode, however, came from Garcelle, who openly and elegantly explained to Kyle why her behavior toward Garcelle at the last reunion was not just bad in general, but doubly, insidiously damaging because of how Kyle's implications played into stereotypes about Black people. Then later in the episode, in a confessional providing commentary for another off-putting Lisa moment, Garcelle opened up again about how racial stereotypes have impacted her — this time regarding her reluctance to express her feelings, because of the stigma surrounding "angry" Black women. It can't be easy and must be exhausting for her to devote all this energy to educating her castmates (and the audience) about her lived experience as a Black woman — but it makes for such a deeper, more insightful, and more impactful Housewives, and I'm so appreciative of these moments. In other news, let's just skip riiiight over how the episode ended! This is supposed to be the high point!

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast: Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

LOW POINT: Teresa the Terrible, RHONJ

The New Jersey reunion came to a rough conclusion on Wednesday night, in an episode marked by some particularly awful behavior from our franchise OG. We were forced to revisit her conflict with Jackie, and Teresa only made herself look worse by sticking with the outrageous logic of "I didn't spread a rumor; I heard a rumor" — even when Bravo has extremely damning footage of her very clearly spreading a rumor that she may or may not have even authentically heard — and picking at Jackie's analogy about Gia, which I also believe was very harmless and quite clearly an analogy. (To Andy's credit, he did a good job of countering with obvious facts as Teresa spewed outright lies.) Her worst moment, however, came earlier in the reunion, when she declared that she would never be the victim of sexual harassment or assault. It was such an offensive and frankly stupid comment — which she repeatedly doubled down on! — I don't even know where to begin. I found it sickening.

WILDEST MOMENT: Not Garth again! RHONY

Okay, let's be honest: There are few things more insufferable than Luann with a boyfriend. We all love the Countess, but her extreme smugness when she's the only non-single girl in the group is hard to stomach even just as a viewer, so I can't fathom how irritating it must be to put up with in person. After hearing about Garth and his curry for way too long, we finally meet him when he stops by to do "planks and all that," as Sonja calls physical activity, and he seems… okay, I guess? Making the situation worse is Ramona, encouraging Luann with more nonsense about how everyone is jealous of her, though I can't think of literally anybody whom I might describe as such. Are we supposed to be coveting Garth? That can't be right, right? Somehow Sonja's lack of enthusiasm for Garth devolves into her and Luann arguing over who Tom belonged to first, which I find wildly disorienting so soon after a similar argument about Harry Dubin. These women have lived in New York City for decades. There are so many men there. So many! Why are we still arguing about this small collection of uninspiring ones, ladies? Why???

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Garcelle, RHOBH (yes, two weeks in a row! I do what I want!)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Credit: Bravo

WORD ON THE STREET IS: The Real Housewives of Potomac teaser is going to have you counting down the days to July 11.

YOU AGAIN! Hey, is that Heather? Hollaaaaa! (RHONY)

I SMELL A SPIN-OFF: I'm sorry, did RHOBH's Crystal just say her brother is a pop star in China? I'm gonna need more about him.

AN INSPIRATION TO US ALL: Sonja, listening to Ramona's account of her behavior from the night before absolutely unperturbed and unembarrassed, in fact agreeing with most of her own drunken outbursts, and feeling ready for a fresh new day of RHONY partying.

FYI: It's "PDA," not "TMI" (RHONJ)

