The Week in 'Wives: Lovers and fighters on RHOSLC and RHOM

Let me begin by making this about me: Tomorrow is my birthday, and this week's serving of Real Housewives was 100 percent the energy I needed in the days leading up to it. First of all, we had a perfectly extraordinary episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, wherein our Utah 'wives went from hating each other to communing with nature (?) to partying as hard as we've ever seen them. I loved it. Then The Real Housewives of Miami, on vacation in the Hamptons, did some boxing, some shopping, and some heavy drinking. A classic combo! And finally, this season of the one true Housewives spin-off, Vanderpump Rules, came to an end with a surprisingly bittersweet two-part reunion. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Club Zion, RHOSLC

This week in Salt Lake City went down in three acts: First we have an absolutely vicious battle resulting in the collapse of the entire franchise social order, then we have hiking, and then we have the sweet balm of a night in the club, which is actually just a night in the Airbnb basement soundtracked by bland Bravo dance beats. This part was an unquestionable highlight. Ahead of dinner, Jen and Whitney make the rounds to give a directive shimmering with promise: "Dress to impress. We're going to the club." Naively, I took this at face value. So imagine my delight upon discovering that they literally just go downstairs and dance on the tables and on the pole and by the pool at their very own vacation rental, with no one else in sight except our discreet friends the Bravo camera crew. They wake up the next morning cuddling four to a room, trifle dishes scattered around the house half-full of wine, and Lisa breaking out the Kit Kats for breakfast. As Heather rightly observes, "This is the best girls' trip ever."

Jen Shah and Mary Cosby on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

LOW POINT: Implosion, RHOSLC

Before this week's triumphant SLC conclusion came the storm. Meredith is at first amused and then disgusted by the suggestion that she had something to do with Jen's arrest. I am so over this idea. If we assume that Jen is innocent (for the sake of argument, please) and follow this theory that Meredith called the feds on her, does that mean that whenever you don't like someone you can simply call up Homeland Security and tell them that your nemesis has been running a sophisticated money-laundering scheme for years and they will just believe you and promptly arrest her? Absolutely none of this checks out, and the amount of time we've spent on it is absurd. Whitney is obsessed with the fact that neither Mary nor Meredith has set foot in a Sprinter van even once this season and is taking it as some kind of smoking gun, which it isn't, instead of evidence that they have good self-preservation instincts, which it is. Even after everyone goes to sleep, this chaos isn't finished: Meredith wakes up in the morning already screaming about something Lisa told her at 3 a.m. (don't ask) while wearing a sweatshirt embellished with her own quotes from season 1. It was hell! I'm glad we're out of it!

WILDEST MOMENT: Friengagement, RHOM

"Come on, girls. We're here to have fun," Julia says in a confessional, exhausted by the low-blow arguments that have sucked the life right out of the girls' trip to the Hamptons. "Can we just, like, have a drama-free one evening and giggle and tell naughty, sexy jokes?" Julia, I'm loving where your head is at. I'm not totally loving the weird friend proposal she gives Adriana at the dinner table, however, getting on one knee and offering a ring (to match her own) that she'd bought on the shopping trip that afternoon. It's becoming a little tiresome how much the RHOM ladies fixate on Julia's and/or Adriana's sexualities, but if they're both enjoying their ostentatiously flirty friendship, then good for them, I guess. Unless Martina has a problem with it, that is. I don't think I could forgive an offense against Martina.

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Raquel, VPR

Raquel Leviss on 'Vanderpump Rules'

VANDERQUESTION OF THE WEEK: That two-part reunion left so many, but lingering above all after a strange season: Will the Vanderkids come back for a season 10? Do we want them to? (Meanwhile, Summer House ascends.)

CONTROVERSY OF THE WEEK: Jennie's out at RHOSLC.

I TOOK NOTES: Huge thanks to Julia for the crucial lesson on how to take a vodka shot like a Russian! (RHOM)

DIY WEEKEND INSPO: Courtesy of the ladies of RHOSLC:

The remnants of a night of partying on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'