The Week in ‘Wives: RHOA in the dungeon, RHOSLC in conclusion, RHONJ on the lake

Oh, my God. Oh, my God! What a week we've had, Housewives faithful! I'm almost relieved The Real Housewives of Dallas took a week off, because there was more than enough to process without it. The exceptional first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City came to a close with a dramatic conclusion featuring instantly iconic appearances from Coach Shah and Robert Sr., and Teresa continued her reign of terror on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during a Jackie-less girls' trip. But the true crown jewel this week was an episode for the Housewives history books: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, led by Kandi (a.k.a. Mistress Angel), entered the dungeon for Cynthia's raunchy bachelorette party. Here's the best, the worst, and one of the wildest ever moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Spouse Lake City, RHOSLC

This isn't the first time the SLC husbands have earned best-of-the-week status, nor do I expect it will be the last. The contentious reunion — which slightly dimmed Heather's shine, suggested Lisa's true intentions, and reminded us of the undeniable star power of Mary M. Cosby — offered a moment of respite when the cast's spouses took the stage (some on huge Zoom screens; one from Canton, Ohio). The warmth and respect shown between Coach Sharrieff Shah and Robert Cosby Sr., as they elegantly helped us all move on from "smells like hospital," "grandfather f---er," etc., was truly something to behold. They haven't reached RHONJ husband-hangout status yet (can you imagine?), but just give these guys another season.

LOW POINT: Mental gymnastics, RHONJ

Teresa has a truly incredible skill that Margaret helpfully described to us this week: "Someone says something to her that makes total complete sense, like 'apologize.' And then it goes through the little cogs and the cobwebs and the hair extensions and then it comes out in a f---ed-up way," she summarized. "It's actually scary." Indeed it is! I'm almost impressed that, within the same episode — practically within the same breath! — Teresa could attempt to absolve herself of guilt for gossiping about Jackie's family first by saying any "strong woman" should want to know about her husband's infidelities anyway, and then yelling, "her friends at the party should have kept their mouth shut," thereby admitting her message was never meant for Jackie herself in the first place. Which one is it, Teresa? All together it made one thing (which, deep down, we already knew) perfectly clear: Her intended recipient of the vile rumor was really just the camera all along.

WILDEST MOMENT: Welcome to the dungeon, RHOA

I mean, does "wildest moment" even begin to describe this week in Atlanta (via South Carolina)? Even just the morning after Cynthia's bachelorette party would typically be enough to qualify for this distinction. Even just when half the ladies went fishing hungover and Marlo caught a shark! But that can't possibly top the night itself, which was disorienting and shocking and sexy and strange even before the revelers banished the cameras, and what we saw of Bolo — and we didn't get to see all of Bolo, though we have repeatedly been assured there was plenty to see — would more than claim this crown in a normal week. In the end, however, the true wildest moment (allegedly) happened around 5 a.m., down the hall in the secret bedroom, and we didn't get so much of a glimpse of it — but that's not such a bad thing. The 'wives deserve to keep their secrets, too.

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Kenya, RHOA, specifically in her Basic Instinct confessionals

Image zoom Kenya Moore in 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' | Credit: Bravo

IN OUR THOUGHTS: Whitney's dad Steve, whose sobriety journey was chronicled on this season of RHOSLC, and who is no longer speaking to his daughter

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Bolo, RHOA, even if his Chanel was fake

RUMOR HAS IT: Whispers of an All-Stars-style Real Housewives series, to air on Peacock, have been making waves among Bravoholics across the internet this week. The network did announce a series titled Housewives Mash-up last spring, but has no additional official info to share at the moment, a rep told EW. More to come…

BEST BROMANCE: David and Frank, RHONJ

IN SUMMARY: "I've had more firsts tonight than I've had in my entire life. And I've been around for a long time." — Cynthia, RHOA