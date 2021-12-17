The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC is tense, RHOC is served, and RHOM is back

What a week, Bravoholics. The end of the year barrels ever closer, and so does the threat of a new wave of that virus that's ruined our lives for almost two years now. But the world could explode in a fiery ball of chaos and still our dauntless Housewives would keep boldly moving forward.

And so they did! Our mountain-dwelling ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continued to dissect their twin crises — Jen and Mary both possibly being opportunistic vampires, etc. — while Jen got a new phone and Mary tried to organize her closet. Down in Orange County, Noella got some terrible news while Heather drew a line in the sand with Shannon but apparently had no problem at all with Nicole, whose secret lawsuit is what really started this whole thing anyway. Finally, we got a burst of Floridian energy with the sun-drenched return — on Peacock — of The Real Housewives of Miami after an eight-year hiatus. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moment from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Back in the 305, RHOM

With RHUGT freshly behind us, this week's two-episode return to Miami was the warm-weather escape we all needed. Though light on drama, the premiere episode delivered bright blue water, barely there swimwear, car elevators, a sponsored pool party, three very promising new Housewives, a lengthy dissection of the value of OnlyFans, and lots of pot-kettle-black remarks throughout about who has a new face or the best boob job. I am ready for this season! I am ready to get Guerdyfied! To learn how to milk a goat! To get to the bottom of this saga of Alexia's late husband's possible gay lover! Okay, so maybe the premiere didn't fail to set up some drama.

LOW POINT: Served, RHOC

One of the first shockers of the revamped RHOC arrived this week, courtesy of freshman Housewife Noella. Over three episodes, her narrative rapidly devolved from proudly informing new acquaintances that she and her husband, "Sweet" James, have a sex dungeon to confiding that the discovery of Sweet James' almost-$6-million debt had taken a toll on their relationship to, this week, sobbing that she had been served with divorce papers (from Puerto Rico, written in Spanish, which her nanny had to translate) and her credit cards cut off. I was never all that invested in the sex dungeon and in fact would probably be a happier woman today had I never learned of its existence, but still I feel for Noella. It was hard not to believe, watching her break down over the breakdown of her marriage, that this was a terrible and painful shock. And it's a good lesson to the rest of us to never trust a person who brands themself as "Sweet."

WILDEST MOMENT: Shah's back, RHOSLC

What on earth is even happening in Salt Lake City right now? Jen's (allegedly) a felon, Mary's (allegedly) a cult leader, and it's hard for me to comprehend that this time last year we were all riled up over hospital smells and relationship gossip, like a bunch of teenagers. This week's episode opened with Jen and Heather having lunch for the first time since Homeland Security occupied the Beauty Lab parking lot. Historically, whenever Jen has been caught misbehaving, her protestations that she didn't do it are about as convincing as a toddler caught with the missing candy smeared across their face. This lunch is no exception, especially when she tells Heather she didn't need a lawyer in an extremely get-a-lawyer moment simply because she hadn't done anything, and when she quite obviously tries to distance herself from Stuart. Suddenly I'm realizing that Erika Jayne was much better at this than we gave her credit for.

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Guerdy, RHOM

The Real Housewives of Miami Guerdy Abraira on 'The Real Housewives of Miami' | Credit: Peacock

VANDERFAIL OF THE WEEK: Sandoval's self-righteous "as a cyst male" speech. Luckily, Ariana was swift with the correct response: "Tom, you sound real #MensRights right now, and it's kind of gross to me." (VPR)

MISSING YOU: On RHOM, Mama Elsa.

DINNERTIME: Housewifery is not all about ordering crab cakes and Chilean sea bass! Shout-out to RHOSLC's Whitney and Jen, serving up Chipotle and Popeye's this week!

MY DEEPEST, DARKEST FEAR: Being on the receiving end of a Heather Dubrow scolding via text. Has a phrase ever struck such shame in my heart as "I don't care to adjudicate your behavior"? (RHOC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' | Credit: Bravo

CELEB SHADE OF THE WEEK: Our friends the [Peacock] editors are really enjoying the Kardashian konnection that RHOM's Larsa brings to the table. "People thought I couldn't make it without Scottie; I'm great. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends; I'm great," she says in the premiere, a photo of her and her former friend Kim floating across the screen.

ZZZZZ: "They go to bed counting Lisa Barlows in their sleep. Like, instead of counting sheep it's Lisa Barlows. One Lisa Barlow, two Lisa Barlows…" — Lisa on her haters, RHOSLC