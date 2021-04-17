The Week in 'Wives: A RHOA plot twist, RHOD pranksters, and RHONJ from the beyond

As if this week's reveal of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer wasn't enough, we had our usual three episodes of Housewives to help us make it to Friday too! Kicking things off with The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi gets ready to launch her restaurant while Drew launches a whole new plot to the season, right as it comes to an end. Checking in with The Real Housewives of Dallas after their lively Oklahoma trip, D'Andra breaks down the shocking inheritance drama with her stepmother while Tiffany breaks down some of the walls between her and her mom. Finally, the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey look to the future when they meet with a medium, who gives them crucial insight from their late loved ones. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Medium cool, RHONJ

There are few things I love more than a psychic/medium/astrologer/cosmic whisperer moment on The Real Housewives, and Teresa's party featuring Gina Marie did not disappoint. She got to everyone. Jackie's grandmother is rooting for her. Melissa's dad says her son is a wrestling champ in the making. Margaret's still the daughter her ex-father-in-law never had. Nonno celebrates Teresa's new boyfriend! Dolores' grandparents said David is a dead end! Michelle was… also in attendance. And Gina Marie picked up, too, on Jennifer (who is the descendant of an actual saint?!) feeling caught in the middle of her parents' conflict — and gave her advice that would help her see it through. When is someone going to invite me to a psychic party? I'm serious.

LOW POINT: Blessings blocked, RHOA

Wow. Wow! It's the penultimate episode of the season. We're tying up loose ends. We're out of the woods, we think — but how wrong we are! Just when it looks like most major conflicts are behind us, Drew submits this absolutely outlandish LaToya drama for our reunion consideration. Let's see: Drew wanted prophet Lott to give her toddler a baby blessing, but when LaToya got drunk, Drew's assistant Danny took her to church, and the next thing you know she's booking a hotel room and eating dinner and breakfast with the prophet (and you know what that means!), who must then end his own engagement and back out of the blessing. LaToya gets Lott on the phone in front of the ladies to corroborate that she had only signed up for some spiritual guidance and that Danny is messy. I haven't the slightest idea what to believe, because I'm much more inclined to trust Drew than LaToya in general but can't follow either side of this story to save my life.

WILDEST MOMENT: Prank exchange, RHOD

Congrats to Tiffany, whose cricket pizza has been outdone as the worst prank of this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. But hey, the antics start out great: After Jim Bob's Babes crush the Pink Posse in the "redneck relay race" filled with weirdly sexual challenges and refereed by Charles the Sasquatch hunter, Brandi and Stephanie crash dinner as dancing Bigfoots, scaring Tiffany out of her mind but eliciting nary a blink from their intended target, Kameron. The pranks devolve from there as Tiffany sets of a stink bomb in Kary and Brandi's room, so Kary responds by… dumping salsa all over everyone else's beds? Now she has to get a stern talking-to from a feathery-pajama-clad Kameron and then stay up all night laundering the cabin's linens. Weird note to end things on in Oklahoma! Back to Dallas we go!

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Tiffany (and her mom), RHOD

real housewives of dallas Tiffany Moon on 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' | Credit: bravo

JEALOUS OF WHAT? Your ugly leather pants? (Get ready for RHOBH, Bravoholics.)

MOST ICONIC DEAD-PET CAMEO: Listen, we all loved when Dolores broke down in sobs upon hearing that Boo was with her grandparents on RHONJ. But the spiritual return of RHOD's Louis Vuitton Westcott, who haughtily assures Kameron (via animal communicator) that he'll never be replaced and gives her the green light to let Fanci inherit his Cavalli tracksuit, claims best in show.

REAL RELATABLE HOUSEWIFE: Cynthia, RHOA, shoving an absolutely vicious broken bathroom scale into the trash.

GREAT QUESTION: "How does a baby even come?" — one of Tiffany's twin daughters, age 6 (RHOD). A conversation for another day.