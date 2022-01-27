Real Housewives star Jennie Nguyen addresses racially insensitive Facebook posts

"We're all human, we make mistakes. If you did not make any mistake in your lifetime, then you're not speaking the truth," Nguyen said in an Instagram Live.

One day after being fired from Real Housewives Salt Lake City, Jennie Nguyen spoke out on an Instagram Live, addressing the racially insensitive posts she made on Facebook a few years ago that led to her termination from the Bravo series.

Joined by her friend Michael, Nguyen said she took "full responsibility and accountability for what was posted" and acknowledged her awareness of her actions.

"I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year," Nguyen said, adding that she was "big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting."

She went on to clarify her political stance, saying she's still proud to be a Republican but noted that just because her views are different, they still deserve to be respected.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Jennie Nguyen. | Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

"I don't tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there's good and there's bad. I don't support the bad, I don't support the brutality of Black people or with any race. But I do support my law enforcement," said Nguyen. "But that doesn't make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. And I want you to understand that."

After Nguyen's racist posts criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement surfaced last week via her (now deactivated) Facebook, the Real Housewives star came under fire from fans and castmates and as well as other Bravo stars. The network quickly took action and tweeted a statement that Nguyen — who was a relatively new addition to the series — would no longer be a cast member of the show, which is currently in its second season.

Nguyen issued a written apology on her Instagram after her firing, saying she regretted making the posts and was aware of how hurtful they were. In her Instagram Live, she doubled down on addressing the fact she knew she had made a mistake posting her thoughts the way she did.

"If you did not make any mistake in your lifetime, then you're not speaking the truth," Nguyen stated in her Instagram Live. "I made a mistake. And to say, this is the only mistake I made, no I make tons of mistakes in my lifetime. Am I going to continue to make a mistake? Of course. Am I going to learn from it? Absolutely. Am I going to learn and adapt and teach? Of course I am, but I'm still human, we're all human."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.