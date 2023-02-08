Real Housewives of Orange County star Slade Smiley's son Grayson dies from cancer at 22

"He was an angel on this earth and an incredible warrior," his stepmom and Housewives alum Gretchen Rossi says.

Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, son of Real Housewives of Orange County star Slade Smiley, died Sunday from cancer, his mother Michelle Arroyo said. He was 22.

Arroyo said Grayson, who was diagnosed with a brain cancer in 2006, died after his heart gave out at the hospital in an Instagram post shared Tuesday. "I don't have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boy's heart," she wrote. "I'm still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details."

Smiley's fiancée and fellow former Housewives star Gretchen Rossi also mourned the loss of her stepson on Instagram, remembering him as a "true beacon of light and hope."

"He was an angel on this earth and an incredible warrior… a warrior like no one has ever seen before," Rossi wrote. "He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing and dancing and laughing despite his circumstances." She added, "Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people."

Smiley made his Housewives debut in season 1 of Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006 alongside then-fiancé Jo De La Rosa. The series explored his relationship with De La Rosa and sons Grayson and Gavin, the latter of which he shares with another former partner. He also starred in the 2008 spin-off Date My Ex: Jo & Slade and reappeared on season 5 of RHOC in 2010 as a love interest of Rossi following his split from De La Rosa.

Rossi and Smiley got engaged during season 8 of the series and share daughter Skylar Gray together.

"This isn't goodbye but rather see you soon little man," Rossi concluded in her homage to Grayson. "You will forever be in our hearts."