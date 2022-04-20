"While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other," Ashley Darby said in a statement to Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby splits from husband Michael Darby over 'different goals'

The Real Housewives of Potomac type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

"Coffee & Love" are both cooling down for The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, who confirmed Tuesday via Instagram that she and husband Michael Darby — one of the most controversial spouses in the Housewives franchise — are separating after eight "magical years" together.

"Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate," said 33-year-old, who has two children with the 62-year-old Australian businessman and real estate developer, in a statement to RHOP network Bravo's Daily Dish blog.

She expected speculation surrounding their breakup would involve the pair's age gap and "too much intrusion by reality TV," admitting that those factors "may have affected our pure love for each other," but Darby stressed that their different visions for their life as a couple was at the root of their decision to separate.

Michael Darby, Ashley Darby - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Ashley Darby has split from husband Michael Darby after the couple spent eight years together. | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together," Darby wrote. "While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation."

The pair was first introduced on the Andy Cohen–produced Real Housewives of Potomac premiere back in 2016, with the reality series eventually chronicling several turbulent periods in their relationship across its six-season run, including their decision to open a now-shuttered restaurant together, allegations of infidelity, Michael's numerous altercations with other cast members (including a memorable season 5 scuffle with Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband Chris at Robyn Dixon's engagement party), and a shocking scandal involving the alleged groping of a Potomac crew member (a claim that was dropped following Michael's repeated denials).

The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to return to Bravo for its seventh season later this year.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: