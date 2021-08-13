Do not disengage, Bravoholics! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's long-awaited season 2 trailer is here, and the only thing cranked up higher than the altitude is the drama.

The trailer dropped Friday morning after the network teased in a tweet that "It's a beautiful day for some ❄️Iced Tea❄️ #Blessed." And #Blessed indeed we are: this two-and-a-half-minute shot of Bravo goodness, as pure as a fresh blanket of snow atop the Rockies, picked up some of the most compelling story threads from season 1 as well as introducing some new dramas — and a new Housewife.

The whole original cast of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah are all returning, with the new addition of Jennie Nguyen, whom Shah refers to as "a little firecracker" in the trailer.

The 10th and latest entry in Bravo's mega-franchise, RHOSLC debuted last November to rapturous response from the network's devoted fanbase (including noted Housewives viewer Rihanna, who DMed fan favorite Heather, much to Lisa's chagrin). In the months since the season 1 reunion aired, queen bee Jen was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering in an alleged telemarketing scam; the second season had already begun filming.

Shah's legal crisis takes center stage in the trailer (above), which shows her telling her husband Sharrieff (a.k.a. Coach Shah) she's "f---ing scared" and admitting to Heather, with whom she had some tension at the end of season 1, that she needs a friend. It doesn't look like she'll find one in Meredith, who is angry about Jen clashing with her son Brooks and delivers a rare display of fury in the trailer, crying, "I can't listen to the projecting, deflecting, and lying anymore!"

Most shocking of all is when Whitney tells Meredith, at a table with the whole group, that "it looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted." The standout line of the whole trailer, however, has to be when Jen calls Meredith "fraudulent," to which Ms. Marks coolly replies, "Who's calling who a fraud? Love you baby! Bye!"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

None of this means Jen's story is the only thing going on, however. Mary Cosby — finally appearing once again somewhere other than inside her own closet, making phone calls — addresses the rumors that she is a cult leader; Lisa hears from a man who asserts, unequivocally, "Is it a cult? Yes. Does she call herself God? Yes."

Amid all of this, Heather's daughter questions her own Mormonism, like her mom; Whitney and her husband spice things up; Mary confirms she and Robert Sr. have always had separate bedrooms; and Jennie's husband, who wants more children, brings up the idea of a sister wife. Buckle up, Housewives faithful. We're not on the bunny hill anymore.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Check out the trailer above.