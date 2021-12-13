After making a racist comment on last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby is speaking out.

Cosby's remarks came as she was reacting to statements made on the Dec. 5 episode of the show when fellow Housewife Lisa Barlow alleged that Cosby's church takes money from their members. Later, when Cosby's troubles were compared to those of her costar Jen Shah, who found herself in a similar money-related snafu in March, Cosby flew off the handle to Barlow, calling Shah a "thug."

"That's horrible," she said. "It's not fair to put me with someone [like Jen]. When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug. Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!"

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow and Mary Crosby on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' | Credit: Bravo

Cosby has now shared a mea culpa in a graphic she posted on her Instagram. "I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies," she wrote. "I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life."

She continued, "It is important to me that you hear this directly from me," adding that her remark was "unintentional" and that she was "truly sorry."

The comment immediately made the rounds on social media, with many deeming Cosby's words inexcusable. In response to a viewer angrily calling out Barlow for not questioning Cosby's remarks during the episode, Barlow tweeted that "she should be ashamed," making her stance on the matter clear to her fans.

Cosby captioned her apology with #apologyaccepted and #makeitright — but we'll see if, and how, things blow over in the episodes to come.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

