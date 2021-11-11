The new season of Bravo's first Real Housewives franchise will have its supersize premiere on Dec. 1.

Heather Dubrow returns in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 trailer

The Real Housewives of Orange County Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Pop the champs, Bravoholics — an O.C. legend is back.

EW can exclusively reveal the trailer for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, featuring the highly anticipated return of housewife Heather Dubrow.

The first and longest-running iteration of Bravo's signature franchise enters its 16th season Wednesday, Dec. 1, with a cast featuring some familiar faces as well as new personalities. In addition to Dubrow, who had previously been a part of the lineup from 2012's season 7 to 2016's season 11, housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter will all be back from season 15, which documented the arrival and early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have left the show since last season. Their departures made space for newcomers Dr. Jen Armstrong — an aesthetic M.D. and "alpha female" who "integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies," per a Bravo press release, and Noella Bergener, whose "world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce," a development that wins her sympathy from Beador and a lot of questions from Simpson.

The trailer opens with the triumphant return of Dubrow, strutting through her palatial O.C. mansion (under audio of some of her vintage taglines) before announcing, "Hello? I'm back!"

Through the rest of the trailer, classic Housewives teases abound: Cosmetic procedures! Swimsuit shopping! Passive aggression escalating into active, expletive-laced aggression! Faraway cast trips also appear to be back on the itinerary after a year of driving-distance-only getaways across the franchise; the trailer teases vacations in Cabo (clips from which suggest Beador's affection for sombreros has not waned) and New York.

The return of Dubrow shakes up the existing dynamics, especially as she evidently hits it off with Kirschenheiter, much to Beador's chagrin; she and Dubrow "find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal," the release teases. All in all, the new season promises to be as fizzy as Dubrow's favorite drink, and sweet as cake… with or without a bow on it.

Real Housewives of Orange County The women of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' season 16 | Credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 will make its supersize premiere Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Check out the trailer above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: