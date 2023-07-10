Be cool (don't be all, like, uncool) and watch the video.

There is an art to crafting the perfect Real Housewives tagline.

These introductory zingers — delivered by the Housewives via voiceover as they strike fierce poses in the show's opening credits — must be pithy, informative, and rife with attitude. In short, the taglines must capture the ineffable, ridiculously over-the-top essence of the socialites (and socialite wannabes) who utter them.

Ever since Bravo announced that season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City would feature an entirely new cast, fans have been waiting to find out what stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield would have to say for themselves when it came time to declare a tagline.

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Sliva, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan in 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Brynn Whitfield, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Sliva, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan in 'The Real Housewives of New York City' | Credit: Bravo

The wait is over, RHONY fans. EW has an exclusive look at the Real Housewives of New York opening credits, featuring six new — and gloriously ridiculous — taglines. Come for the catty insults ("It's not my fault you don't have any taste"), and stay for the creepy threats ("Make me mad and I'll date your dad"). Be cool (don't be all, like, uncool) and watch the full video above.

Originally, the new RHONY cast had seven women, but digital influencer Lizzy Savetsky announced in November that she was exiting the franchise, saying she had been the target of "a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks." In a statement on Instagram, Savetsky wrote, "As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience. Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and next day on Peacock.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: