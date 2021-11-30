The trailer for the Peacock revival shows the return of former cast members like Larsa Pippen, and introduces the first openly LGBTQ housewife Julia Lemigova.

The Real Housewives of Miami are back in a brand new way, featuring some familiar faces, and some trailblazing newcomers.

The show, which ran for three seasons on Bravo, is making its return on the streaming service Peacock, which just dropped a dramatic trailer for the upcoming fourth season.

Returning to the series is Larsa Pippen, who was one of the show's inaugural cast members, but left after the first season and entered the world of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as one of the family's enduring friendships. Now having separated from both that family, and her basketball star husband Scottie Pippen, she's seen in the trailer aligning herself with fellow returnee Lisa Hochstein.

Joining them as a full-time cast member, who happens to be the only one to appear in every season of RHOM, is Alexia Echevarria. The Cuban American entrepreneur has a new fiancée and salon business, but still deals with the ramifications of her past marriage, and struggles with eldest son Peter, who fans will remember from the original seasons of the show.

Real Housewives of Miami Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen return to 'Real Housewives of Miami,' now on Peacock. | Credit: Peacock

For the newcomers, we meet Dr. Nicole Martin, an anesthesiologist who's mending fences with her estranged father; Julia Lemigova, a former Russian beauty queen whose marriage to tennis icon Martina Navratilova makes her the Real Housewives franchise's first openly gay housewife; and Guerdy Abraira, a Haiti-born, Paris-raised interior designer and luxury event planner who shares a harrowing story about her family in the trailer.

Seemingly causing the most rifts throughout the trailer are former cast members Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura, who are now friends of the cast, and have both gone through big life changes since audiences last saw them. While they butt heads with the newcomers, the new women have their own ally in Kiki Barth, a model and friend of Abraira's.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock.

Watch the full trailer above.

