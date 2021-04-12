The dramatic new season of RHOBH premieres May 19.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 trailer teases Erika in the hot seat

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Streaming Options

Thanks to Bravo, Bravo, f---ing Bravo, reality fans are having a diamond of a Wednesday. That's right! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 trailer just dropped!

The current RHOBH cast includes OG Housewife Kyle Richards; returning ladies Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna; new addition Crystal Kung Minkoff; and recently promoted "friend" Sutton Stracke. (Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was fired in September.) Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton will also join the drama as a "friend," and while their other sister Kim doesn't appear in the trailer, her name comes up in a devastating moment.

The season 10 reunion, held via Zoom, was explosive (ne'er shall I forget Denise Richards, clutching her soap script, trying to excuse herself), but even that couldn't have prepared us for all the drama that went down since it aired — much of which will be addressed in the coming season, which kicks off May 19.

The biggest Beverly Hills scandal to rock the Housewives-verse in the past few months was first the divorce of Erika and Tom Girardi, then the shocking lawsuit that followed — and the season 11 trailer shows that the ladies don't shy away from the issue. "I did not see it ending this way. I was going to hold that man's hand until he died," Erika tells her friends one moment; in another, she assures Garcelle she didn't know about the lawsuit when she filed for divorce.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Image zoom Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

The dating life of Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray pops up, too; the model has lately been linked with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. "He's too damn old and he's got three kids," Kyle rightly points out. Also in the world of Rinna, Mrs. Harry Hamlin wonders aloud, "what's wrong with being fake and phony sometimes?" which shouldn't surprise anyone at all.

The new girls get in on the action too: Tensions flare between Crystal and Sutton, who responds to an accusation of jealousy from the former, "Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?" in an instantly iconic moment, whatever the context may be.

Check out the trailer above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premieres Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Streaming Options

Related content: