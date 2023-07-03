The couple, who married in 1996, are still living under the same roof "as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," a source told PEOPLE.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split after 27 years of marriage

Well, turns out Allison DuBois was right after all.

In the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the vape-smoking psychic to the stars warned Kyle Richards that her husband Mauricio would "never emotionally fulfill" her. Ever.

"Know that," she hissed while exhaling her vape. And now 13 years later, her prophecy may have come true. Longtime RHBOH couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation ) Kyle Richards, left, and Mauricio Umansky

A source told PEOPLE the couple, who tied the knot in January 1996, "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Kyle and Mauricio always seemed like one of the strongest, happiest marriages in all of the Real Housewives universe — not that that's saying much, but still. Kyle would get drunk and do her splits while Mauricio would be getting stoned somewhere — they were the picture of reality television love.

And so the news of their separation comes as a bit of a surprise. Particularly since Richards just posted an Instagram Story earlier today with Umansky and The Morally-Corrupt™ Faye Resnick for the latter's birthday.

Emotionally fulfilled or not, Kyle and Mauricio still seem to be very much a part of each other's lives.

