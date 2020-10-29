Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 trailer touches on strippers and social justice

The Real Housewives of Atlanta type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Filming during a tumultuous year, the Real Housewives of Atlanta may have lost star NeNe Leakes, but they’ve kept their #CHill.

On Thursday, Bravo released the trailer for the season 13 of the third longest-running Real Housewives franchise. Immediately the trailer teases the already infamous bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey, where two of the cast members are rumored to have hooked up with the male stripper who performed that night.

As Bailey prepares to get married to sportscaster Mike Hill, we also see she is the one who introduces new housewife Drew Sidora to the cast, an actress who is most known for being in the original Step Up movie.

As the trailer cycles through various scenes of the housewives wearing face shields, given how the season shot during the pandemic, storylines about Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore’s custody and child support issues are teased.

Also taking center stage is Porsha Williams stepping into her family’s legacy fighting for civil rights, with the radio host shown organizing protests on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 premieres on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

