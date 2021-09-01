Gregg Leakes, Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes' husband, dies at 66

"After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home," the family's publicist said in a statement.

Gregg Leakes, husband to Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes, has died at 66.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend, Ernest Dukes, said in a statement to press on Wednesday. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Gregg was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, and NeNe revealed his official diagnosis on the season 11 premiere of RHOA. He went into remission, but earlier this summer, NeNe confirmed to The Jasmine Brand that the cancer had returned, and Gregg had undergone surgery.

Over the weekend, after she reportedly got some grief for not sharing a birthday greeting with a patron at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, Nene said, "My husband is transitioning to the other side." Footage of the incident was shared on the Its Onsite Instagram account.

She also wrote "BROKEN" on her own Instagram page, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers from well-wishers in the comments.

Gregg was well known to Real Housewives viewers, having appeared on 12 seasons of the Atlanta franchise alongside his wife.

NeNe and Gregg separated in 2010, and divorced in 2013. But, the pair reconciled later that year.

Andy Cohen, a Real Housewives executive producer and host of Watch What Happens Live shared his condolences.

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," Cohen wrote. "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."