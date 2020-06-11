RHONY mid-season trailer teases a Ramona blow-up and the return of Turtle Time

If you thought the Hamptons massacre of tossed tiki torches and vibrators in the chicken would be 2020’s height of the Housewives, hold on to your bikini bottoms.

Following last week’s disastrous ravioli-throwing outing in Rhode Island, Bravo dropped a mid-season trailer teasing the remainder of The Real Housewives of New York City’s 12th season on Thursday. EW can exclusively reveal the clip, below, which is rich in both new drama and vintage RHONY references. Let’s examine the highlights!

First of all, break out your best Missoni maxi — there’s a girls’ trip on the horizon. Ramona and Sonja appear to be sharing a room, as usual – no word yet on whether they managed to secure the best one. The vacay also inspires the return of some of the ladies’ greatest hits (other than “Chic, C’est la Vie”): Luann somehow musters up the courage to get back on a camel, and Ramona leads the group in a spirited “Turtle Time” cry.

It’s not all sunshine and tequila, however. Based on the teaser, this season’s ongoing conflicts will escalate — and all against the colorful backdrops of Halloween and Christmas festivities, apparently, though we can’t rule out the possibility that Ramona decided to start dressing like an evil queen just for the sake of transparency.

Luann, who has been a surprising source of calm this season, wades back into the drama with the planning of her next cabaret show; Sonja, still fed up with Ramona’s shameless social climbing, calls her out for not appreciating her true friends; and Leah responds to an accusation that she “cheapens” the group with the retort, “I elevate this s---!”

The simmering tension between Ramona and Leah promises to reach a boiling point (despite a warning from Luann that “you’re being hard on that girl”) as Ramona’s quest to impress collides with her growing disapproval of the newest Housewife. After a more-public-than-usual display of wild behavior from Leah, the trailer concludes — hauntingly! — with a “cameras down!” moment reminiscent of Denise Richards’ recent fourth-wall-breaking tactics on RHOBH.

Notably absent from the midseason tease? Our beloved Tinsdale, whose reluctance to open up about her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott has drawn heated criticism from Dorinda since the season premiere (and as recently as in last week’s episode). We have a feeling Mrs. Medley will be able to drop that whole issue soon, though, considering Tinsley’s relationship status became common knowledge at the end of last year — and she defended missing some RHONY shooting to celebrate.

Check out the teaser above. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

