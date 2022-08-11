Real Housewives star Kathy Hilton mistakes Lizzo for 'Precious' on Watch What Happens Live!

During a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" in which Hilton was asked to identify various celebrities, the reality TV star proved she doesn't really know them. The 63-year-old couldn't properly identify photos of Ryan Reynolds or Justin Timberlake. And earlier in the Wednesday episode, she didn't know who Melissa Etheridge was.

Then a photo of Lizzo popped up amid the game. "I feel like I do [know her]," Hilton said before uttering, "Precious?" She was referring to Precious film star Gabourey Sidibe, who is most definitely not Lizzo.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19016 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton; 'Real Housewives' star Kathy Hilton mistook Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe on 'Watch What Happens Live' | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo; Prince Williams/Getty Images

Everyone in the room erupted in cackles, including host Andy Cohen, who hid behind his cue cards, and guest Crystal Kung Minkoff, who's also one of Hilton's Real Housewives costars. Hilton did get some side eye from the guys in the back behind the bar, Mathis Family Matters stars Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper, who are both Black.

Minkoff, 39, tried to smooth over the response. "She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious," she said.

"That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me," Hilton replied.

The clip was not formally released by Bravo — we can guess why — but viewers at home have been recording and sharing the video on social media.

On the one hand, Hilton didn't know virtually any of the celebs. On the other hand, she got some heat for mistaking the two plus-sized Black women.

E! host Nina Parker tweeted, "Black women are not here to be the butt of your jokes. TF is this???"

Internet personality Kalen Allen was also among the responses. "When Precious came out, a lot of people used the character's name as a derogatory label to fuel their fatphobia and to bully. So no, I don't think that it's funny that Lizzo, home minding her own business, had to watch herself be called Precious in front of millions on live tv," he wrote.

Neither Lizzo nor Sidibe have commented on the goof.

