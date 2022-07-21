Is someone gunning for Kathy Hilton or has last season's MVP tossed out all her goodwill with last season's Chanel?

Everything's not hunky f---ing dory in the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you thought the first half of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was explosive — though nothing will ever be quite as good as Erika Jayne in a martini and Vicodin haze slurring about how she used to have a yacht — the mid-season trailer answers a burning question: whatever happened to Kathy Hilton?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills https://www.dropbox.com/s/hdm51d0a7bci48h/BH12_MidSeason_Tease_Final_Revised.mp4?dl=0 Kathy Hilton in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' | Credit: Bravo

If you recall last season, Hilton, the eldest of the Richards sisters, endeared herself to the Bravosphere by being delightfully out of touch: Bringing box fans on vacation, her unfamiliarity with the colloquialism "hunky dory," her casual reference to growing up with Michael Jackson. A star was born. But so far, the hotel grand dame has been largely absent from the proceedings.

Rumors have been swirling about some major fallout between Hilton and the other RHOBH ladies, and in the teaser below for the second half of the season, we might finally get down to what caused the rift.

"I just read that I was screaming and throwing things," Hilton says in some rando Instagram Live video interview with E! television. "That is not me," she insists.

Then, of course, we're led to believe that that actually is her when Erika says she saw Paris' mom "so angry" and the never overdramatic Lisa Rinna claims she had to lock herself in the bathroom, presumably out of fear.

What's going on here?!

Newly minted villain Diana Jenkins says Kathy was "raging," adding, "I don't even know who that person was." Yes, it's hard to take her seriously when Erika is sitting in front of her wearing a gilded Statue of Liberty crown, but we're just scratching the surface.

We've got a disco party, what looks like the 87th '20s themed party on a Housewives show (flappers ... for spring ... groundbreaking), a phone-based cameo from Sir Elton John, Popeyes on expensive china, Erika and Sutton becoming ... friends, a trip to Aspen, and a bombshell allegation from Kyle Richards that "someone" in the group is trying to make her sister Kathy "look bad."

As Rinna states, eloquent as ever, "It's too much to pretend that everything is hunky f---king dory."

On the contrary, by the looks of this teaser, everything is hunky f---ing dory, and then some. Check it out below:

