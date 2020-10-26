Kung Minkoff, who is married to the co-director of the original Lion King, will be the show's first-ever Asian American housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills adds Crystal Kung Minkoff to season 11 cast

A Crystal is getting a diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has added Crystal Kung Minkoff to the season 11 cast, EW has confirmed. PEOPLE first reported the news on Monday.

The entrepreneur, who is married to the co-director of the original The Lion King, will be the show's first-ever Asian American housewife.

Kung Minkoff, 35, is the founder of Real Coco, a company that offers coconut products. In 2007, she wed Rob Minkoff, who also helmed the film adaptation of Stuart Little and its sequel, as well as Eddie Murphy's Haunted Mansion. The couple has two children.

Kung Minkoff's casting comes after the departures of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards. Season 11 will likely see the return of Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley, as well as Sutton Stracke, who is hoping for another season as a "friend of" the Housewives. With the addition of Kung Minkoff, and Beauvais becoming RHOBH's first Black cast member when she joined last season, the Bravo series is set to have its most diverse roster in its 11-year history.

