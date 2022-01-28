Dirty Dancing icon Jane Brucker to judge lesser mortals on The Real Dirty Dancing

Jane Brucker, who played Baby's glamorous older sister Lisa Houseman in Dirty Dancing, will appear as a guest judge in Fox's new dance competition.

Break out your beige iridescent lipstick, because the woman who embodied Dirty Dancing's Lisa Houseman in all of her Hula Hana glory is making a return to the franchise — sort of.

On Feb. 8, actress and "Hula Hana" co-writer Jane Brucker will appear as a guest judge on The Real Dirty Dancing, Fox's upcoming dance competition show in which eight "celebrities" train to become the 2022 reincarnation of Baby and Johnny. EW can also exclusively reveal that Brucker will bring her ukulele and we will be treated to a performance of Lisa's unforgettable talent-show number, "Hula Hana." (No word yet on whether Brucker will break out her iconic dance moves.)

The Real Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing icon Jane Brucker | Credit: ANTONY PLATT/FOX

Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Real Dirty Dancing follows eight contestants — WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, actor Corbin Bleu, reality TV hunk Tyler Cameron, chef Cat Cora, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough, NFL star Antonio Gates, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and The Real host Loni Love — as they partner up and learn the most memorable dance routines from the beloved movie. Probably not this one, though:

Dirty Dancing GIF Lisa does the Hula Hana in Dirty Dancing | Credit: Vestron Pictures

The four-week event series was filmed at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, which doubled as the fictional Kellerman's Lodge in the hit 1987 film.

Allison Holker Boss — former So You Think You Can Dance contestant and tWitch's wife —will guest judge on the Feb. 15 episode to help determine which two couples will appear in the finale.

The Real Dirty Dancing premieres Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.