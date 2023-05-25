The late Ray Stevenson loved everything about starring on Ahsoka

There were a lot of happy people at London's Star Wars Celebration. The fans were happy getting sneak peeks at upcoming shows and surprise appearances by the likes of Daisy Ridley and Lars Mikkelsen. And the stars of Star Wars were happy getting to soak up the love of an adoring audience. But perhaps no one was happier than Ray Stevenson.

When Stevenson — who died on May 21 at the age of 58— showed up at EW's backstage studio after the April 8 Ahsoka panel, he was a bundle of energy and excitement who could not contain his glee over his latest role and the franchise as a whole. And as he joined fellow castmates Lars Mikkelsen, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Ivanna Sakhno as guests on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast in what would turn out to be one of his final interviews, he could not stop gushing.

Stevenson plays a mysterious new villain named Baylon — who may or may not be a fallen Jedi — in the upcoming Disney+ series, which premieres in August, and as he told us on the Dagobah Dispatch, just walking onto the Ahsoka set in his Baylon outfit was an experience unto itself.

Ahsoka Ray Stevenson as Baylon on 'Ahsoka' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

"One of the things that was so overwhelming at first was the costumes are works of art. And the set designs. You think, who designed this? And then you look at the set construction that is surrounding you — the technical and creative talent is quite breathtaking. And you've got to summon it up from the balls of your feet stand your ground and own the space."

Giving credit to others is a recurring theme when talking to the actor, and Stevenson said the greatness on set of Ahsoka started at the very top. "You're given that confidence from [executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau] and from your fellow actors, which is incredible…. Everybody works at such a pitch. I must admit that what I'm overwhelmed with overall is a humility of greatness from the top all the way down through every department — the hours put in, the quality of work — and you can't wait to get back to set and see what's going to be revealed that day."

Stevenson also noted that lot of those days were consumed with action sequences and stunt work. "They train you for your character, and you turn up with the stunt team, and it's all inspiring what they've developed as a fight sequence... Seeing it on the day come together and they're working out camera angles while we're actually rehearsing fights — all of it is meshed."

In the trailer for the series, we see Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka crossing lightsabers with Baylon. We also see Baylon deflecting blaster bolts with his badass orange blade and force choking with impunity. However, Stevenson had a unique take on his dark side character. "He has a kind of, I would say, an inherent ability," said the actor. "It's like, if you don't stand in his way, he's got no malicious attitude at all. But if you do, you'd just be swept aside, because there's something that's driving him that Dave Filoni and Jon know, and is hopefully going to be revealed throughout the telling. And it's just breathtaking."

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 05: Ray Stevenson attends the premiere of the movie "My Name is Josy" at Villa Kennedy on October 5, 2021 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) Ray Stevenson | Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Stevenson was especially enthused about the relationship between his character and Shin (played by Sakhno), who is rumored to be Baylon's apprentice. The two actors struck up a strong connection as well, with Stevenson making his costar laugh on set by channeling the Baha Man and singing "Who let the Shin out" when the two would film together.

Stevenson also teased that the seemingly dastardly duo could upend expectations. "It's such an untold journey with Baylon and Shin. They kind of keep you second guessing. Are they? Aren't they? What is going on? What are they actually up to? Their first day they appear this, and then it develops into it could be this, or what is it? And then there's something else, something other. So it's a very exciting role to play."

The biggest smile Stevenson shared was when recalling to EW a faux pas the actor made on set the first time Baylon was powering up his lightsaber for a big scene, and he made a move that any and every fan has made a million times. "I must admit, the first time you turn a lightsaber on, you make the noise. [And then you're like] 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' Everybody does that, but you just can't help it!"

That was the joy that Stevenson brought to both his role and to the Star Wars galaxy as a whole.

To hear our entire interview with Ray Stevenson, Lars Mikkelsen, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Ivanna Sakhno, check out the latest episode of the Dagobah Dispatch.

