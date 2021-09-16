Ray Liotta joins Hanna season 3 as new villain who 'wields incredible insider power'

Hanna has acquired its first season 3 target.

EW has learned exclusively that Ray Liotta is joining the cast of Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller series as new villain Gordon Evans. Described as a respected former military man and intelligence operative, Gordon wields incredible insider power. He sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code and a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country and hold onto what's dear. Check out the first look at Liotta's formidable new character below:

Hanna season 3 Ray Liotta in 'Hanna' season 3. | Credit: Amazon Studios

"For someone of my generation, cinema was where it was at, and Ray Liotta was, and always will be, a true icon of cinema," creator David Farr tells EW. "The final moment of Goodfellas, Ray closing the door, saying farewell to a whole generation of gangsters and gangster movies, sad and bitter and still violent, is unforgettable. For three decades to pass and now to work with Ray and for him to bring all the same simmering threat and yet with it a real humanity and love, it's been a real thrill for me. And the guy's tremendous fun too. Thank you, Ray."

When Hanna returns for season 3, young teen assassin Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has a new mission. By the end of the season 2 finale, Hanna and her enemy-turned-ally Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) took down John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) by getting the blackmail they needed to control him moving forward. With this leverage, Marissa and Hanna plan to infiltrate sinister government organization Utrax as double agents and dismantle it from the inside, identifying the mysterious Pioneers and exposing them one-by-one. But Hanna's fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), as well as new foes, are starting to suspect Hanna's plan. As she moves closer to her goal, Hanna begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Hanna season 3 premieres in November on Amazon Prime Video.

