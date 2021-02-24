Ray Donovan lives! Showtime reviving series with feature-length film

Ray Donovan type TV Show network Showtime genre Crime

You can't kill Ray Donovan.

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday. "And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

Schreiber, Jon Voight (Ray's dad, Mickey), and Kerris Dorsey (Ray's daughter, Bridget) will all reprise their roles, with Hollander directing from a script he's co-writing with Schreiber.

Here's the official synopsis: "The new film picks up where season 7 left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago."

Production is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year in New York.

