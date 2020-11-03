Ray Donovan actor hilariously shades Trump-supporting costar Jon Voight in Biden endorsement

Eddie Marsan says he "can't spend another 4 years listening to this bulls---." But about whose bovine excrement is he referring?

Ray Donovan type TV Show network Showtime genre Crime

Drama

Ray Donovan actor Eddie Marsan may just have gotten himself crossed-off Jon Voight's Christmas card list thanks to an endorsement of Joe Biden that included a potshot at his costar.

"Hey America, I know this is the most important election ever & the survival of your democratic institutions and the soul of America is at stake but...can we just take it back to me for a second," Marsan tweeted earlier today. "Please vote for Joe Biden, I can’t spend another 4 years listening to this bulls---."

Why would Voight be ticked off by Marsan's message? Well, Voight is a diehard supporter of President Donald Trump, but Marsan also accompanied the message with a photo of himself looked sad, upset, and/or flat-out bored while sitting close to Voight. The implication? That the "bulls---" was being orally excreted by Voight himself.

Then again, it is possible the inclusion of the photograph comes under the heading of "good-natured tomfoolery." In 2018, Marsan tweeted his fondness for the Midnight Cowboy and Heat actor. "Jon Voight is a friend of mine and a colleague of many years who I happen to disagree with politically," he wrote.

Maybe Marsan will be getting that Christmas card after all.

