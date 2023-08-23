"You give off stud vibes," the That's So Raven star told her former cohost on The View.

Whoopi Goldberg's vibes and their apparent sexuality were the topic of conversation on Raven-Symoné's podcast with her wife and cohost, Miranda Maday.

On the latest episode of The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda, the That's So Raven alum told Goldberg that during her stint cohosting The View, Symoné felt that Goldberg gave off "lesbian vibes." Though it's not like that's something the national treasure has never heard before.

"Honestly when I was around you, I loved you so much, like I just wanted to be up underneath the t---- the whole time," Symoné told Goldberg. "But that's also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!"

Whoopi Goldberg and Raven-Symoné Whoopi Goldberg and Raven-Symoné | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty; Allison Dinner/Getty

The former Cosby kid, who cohosted The View from June 2015 to October 2016, added, "You give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes."

Maday noted, "I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven's. I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she's just really hoping you'll come out right here, right now."

At which point Symoné chimed in, "So if you want to tell us anything, Whoops, you're more than welcome to!"

This, however, was not Goldberg's first time at the lesbian speculation rodeo (also known as the "Johnny Guitar" for any queer classic film fans out there).

"Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around," the EGOT admitted. "I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television."

On television and in film, as Goldberg received her first Oscar nomination playing queer icon Celie Johnson in The Color Purple, though director Steven Spielberg decided to downplay the lesbian subtext of Alice Walker's novel in the 1985 film — a decision he later regretted.

Besides playing gay, Goldberg has long been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community and was honored by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation for her 30 years of activism in 2017.

"I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends,'" Goldberg continued.

Symoné went on to praise Goldberg for her openness and the way she presents herself to the world. "There is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do," the Raven's Home star said. "You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that."

