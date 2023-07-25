Raven-Symoné says she experiences psychic visions like her That's So Raven character

The stars claims she'll "see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension."

That's so Raven, indeed: Raven-Symoné is opening up about the surprising ways she is similar to her titular That's So Raven and Raven's Home character, who sees visions of the future.

During the most recent episode of iHeartMedia's The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the Disney Channel alum claimed that she possesses the ability to "tap into energy fields" to see psychic visions.

Her comments came during a game of Spin the Wheel on the podcast, and the chosen word was "psychic." "I believe in psychics, puns f---ing intended," Raven-Symoné revealed.

"I truly believe," she continued. "I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."

Raven-Symoné clarified that she has had this ability since before she started playing the character in That's So Raven, which aired from 2003 to 2007. (She later reprised the role in its spinoff, which premiered in 2017 and is currently on its sixth season.) However, unlike Raven Baxter, she can't see into the future.

Rather, she said, "I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird.' There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing."

However, for all her experiences, she said she doesn't just blindly trust anyone who claims to be a psychic. "Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, 'Look into my crystal ball,' I'm gonna be like, 'Give me my money back.' But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally," she said.

