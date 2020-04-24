Watch Raven return to Drag Race to help Jaida and Jackie's shady debate

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The OG, self-proclaimed "man in a dress" has returned to the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the ensuing antics.

Friday's episode of the Emmy-winning reality competition series sees the season 2 icon — who's well-versed in the art of clap-backery thanks to notable scuffles with Tatianna and Nicole Paige Brooks — sashaying back into the Werk Room alongside Mama RuPaul to coach the season 12 girls on effective arguing techniques ahead of their presidential debate challenge.

As Ru and Raven survey the girls' talents, the former asks fan-favorite beauty Jaida Essence Hall if she's confident she'll mud-sling to perfection in the upcoming verbal smackdown.

"I already know that I will be, for a fact," she responds, which Raven immediately deems a "proper" and "presidential" response. "A lot of people consider me a pageant queen," Jaida continues, "and, as anyone knows, a pageant queen should always be prepared, and she'll do whatever it takes to be prepared."

Jaida later admits that she's never engaged in a debate before, not even "in the club," as Ru suggests, though Raven ultimately finds the answer "hard to believe."

"My thing is: I'm a real bitch," Jaida playfully claps back. "I don't debate, I argue!"

The duo moves on to Jackie Cox's station, where the New York-based queen voices her passion for donating to political causes and watching "the good" cable channels for important news (this reminds Raven of CNN hunk Chris Cuomo, and she promptly rubs her nipples), though she reveals she's not registered to vote due to her Canadian citizenship.

"I'm here on a green card," Jackie says. "I did see my [Persian] mom go through the citizenship process, and it was really important for her to have that political voice."

After wishing Jackie well, Raven imparts one final piece of advice for Jackie's self-proclaimed "literate" approach to the challenges thus far: "Keep it illiterate!" *cue RuPaul's belly laughter*.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues with a new episode tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, followed immediately by the premiere of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race at 9:30 p.m.

