Sarah Paulson is a lobotomy-loving nurse in final trailer for Netflix's Ratched

It's lobotomies galore in the riveting final trailer for Netflix's Ratched.

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series tells the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Sarah Paulson stars as the titular RN, who arrives in 1947 Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

One such experiment is the lobotomy, as the new trailer suggests. "Ladies and gentlemen, you're about to witness history," Jon Jon Briones' character, Dr. Richard Hanover, can be heard saying in the clip. "I present to you the lobotomy. Juvenile distraction, lesbianism, mania — all of these maladies can be reversed."

The trailer (below) also hints at some of the moral and ethical quandaries presented by the series, with Cynthia Nixon's Gwendolyn Briggs asking, "But then, aren't we playing God? Aren't we saying there's one feeling that's right and another feeling that's wrong?"

According to the series' logline, Nurse Ratched has her own secret reasons for showing up at this particular hospital. And although she presents herself as the perfect, dedicated nurse, "the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

The series also stars Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Sophie Okonedo, Corey Stoll, Brandon Flynn, Annie Starke, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Ratched is executive-produced by Murphy, Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear, and is produced in partnership with Touchstone Television.

The series debuts Sept. 18 on Netflix.

