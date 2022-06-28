Ranking the witchiest shows that came before Motherland: Fort Salem

Legacies, The CW 2018 – 2022

I debated including Legacies, a spinoff of The Originals, on this list, since it's full of vampires and various other supernatural creatures. However, main character Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) mainly uses her witch powers to fight evil, and the two most critical supporting characters are witch twins. Thus, I deem Legacies a witch show.

With that established… I initially loved Legacies and thought it could take the TVD franchise to new heights. EW staffer Samantha Highfill agreed, writing that it successfully expanded its original world while also establishing its own identity. It has an overall Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 80 percent and numerous People and Teen Choice Awards nominations. However, the show reduced Hope to a lovesick girl pining desperately (and selfishly) for a boy not nearly as impressive as herself. It constantly reversed character development, toed the line of queer-baiting in several instances, and latched onto one villain far too long, falling into a boring plot loop. For those and other offenses, the show lands this low. It beats the rest, though, for its hot start, the charm of the ensemble cast, and its role as the (potential) final chapter of the TVD story.