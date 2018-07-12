Steve Schofield/BBC Worldwide
50. "Boom Town" (2005)
Everett Collection
49. "The Lodger" (2010)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
48. "The Doctor, The Widow and the Wardrobe" (2011)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
47-46. "World Enough and Time"/"The Doctor Falls" (2017)
Simon Ridgway/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
45. "Deep Breath" (2014)
Everett Collection
44. "Extremis" (2017)
Simon Ridgway/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
43. "The Waters of Mars" (2009)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
42-41. "Dark Water"/"Death in Heaven" (2014)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
40. "Face the Raven" (2015)
Everett Collection
39."Twice Upon a Time" (2017)
Simon Ridgway/BBC America
38. "The Doctor's Wife" (2011)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
37. "Thin Ice" (2017)
Simon Ridgway/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
36. "Amy's Choice" (2010)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
35-34. "The Pandorica Opens"/"The Big Bang" (2010)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
33. "Power of Three" (2012)
Everett Collection
32. "Tooth and Claw" (2006)
Everett Collection
31. "School Reunion" (2006)
Everett Collection
30. "Last Christmas" (2014)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
29. "The Time of the Doctor" (2013)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
28. "The Girl Who Waited" (2011)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
27. "42" (2007)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
26-25. "Human Nature"/"The Family of Blood" (2007)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
24. "The Christmas Invasion" (2005)
BBC/BBC America
23. "Rose" (2005)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
22. "A Good Man Goes to War" (2011)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
21. "The Day of the Doctor" (2013)
Everett Collection
20-19. "The Stolen Earth"/"Journey's End" (2008)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
18. "Listen" (2014)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
17-16. "Silence in the Library"/"Forest of the Dead" (2008)
Everett Collection
15-14. "The Impossible Planet"/"The Satan Pit" (2006)
Adrian Rogers/BBC
13. "Midnight" (2008)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
12. "Turn Left" (2008)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
11. "Vincent and the Doctor" (2010)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
10-9. "Hell Bent"/"Heaven Sent" (2015)
Simon Ridgway/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
8-7. "The Empty Child"/"The Doctor Dances" (2005)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
6-5. "Army of Ghosts"/"Doomsday" (2006)
Adrian Rogers/©BBC/BBC AMERICA
4. "Dalek" (2005)
Everett Collection
3. "The Eleventh Hour" (2010)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
2. "The Girl in the Fireplace" (2006)
Everett Collection
1. "Blink" (2007)
©BBC/BBC AMERICA
