Whenever people talk about Steven Moffat, the phrase “plot pyrotechnics” usually comes up and is used to describe his tendency to write insanely complex stories. If you want to see the best example of this, look no further than season 5’s two-part finale, which excitingly contorts itself to follow through on the promise of the season premiere and explain several of the season’s mysteries (The Pandorica! The cracks in time!). Watching these episodes, it’s hard not to marvel at the ingenious structure of the entire season. Plus, we finally got to see Amy and Rory’s long-awaited wedding! —Chancellor Agard