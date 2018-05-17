On paper, this finale would seem VERY shocking: DeLuca's in jail and Meredith intends to take his place, not to mention that Bailey fired Meredith, Alex, and Webber. But with central characters on a long-running show, those twists lose a bit of their power by the very fact that it's hard to imagine they'll stick. And then there's the final cliffhanger of the episode: Jackson walking into the fog and not returning, which felt like a B- as far as nail-biting cliffhangers go.